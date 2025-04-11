Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Dedicated His Life to Social Equality, Education, and Women's Empowerment: Gadwal District Collector

Gadwal: Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a great visionary who dedicated his entire life to the cause of social equality, the right to education, and women's empowerment, stated Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh. On Friday, as part of the 198th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Phule, the Collector, along with Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, paid floral tributes to Phule’s statue at Krishna Veni Junction in the heart of Gadwal town.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector highlighted Mahatma Phule's lifelong efforts for the upliftment of the underprivileged and marginalized communities. He praised Phule's pioneering work in eliminating child marriages and promoting women's education, emphasizing that Phule believed every individual in society deserves equal rights. The Collector recalled that Phule made history by establishing the first school for girls, playing a transformative role in social reform. He noted that Phule's ideals remain relevant today and continue to guide society toward justice and equality. He urged everyone to take inspiration from Phule and work for social justice.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy also addressed the gathering, describing Mahatma Phule as a courageous leader who instilled confidence in oppressed communities and relentlessly fought for their rights. He said Phule's contributions toward social equality and women's empowerment are unforgettable. He emphasized that only when women have equal opportunities alongside men in all sectors can Phule’s vision be truly realized. The MLA urged everyone to follow the path shown by Phule and continue to uphold his mission in today’s society.

Following the event at Krishna Veni Junction, the dignitaries participated in a commemorative function held at the Collectorate conference hall. Floral tributes were offered to Mahatma Phule’s portrait in a solemn and respectful ceremony.

The event was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, Market Yard Chairman Kurva Hanumanthu, BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, SC Welfare Officer Saroj, other district officials, public representatives, and Collectorate staff.