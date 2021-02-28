Mahbubnagar: People realised TRS tomfoolery says BJP

Mahbubnagar: The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed confidence that their candidate Ramchander Rao would win the graduate MLC elections from Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad constituency.

Addressing the media at the BJP district office on Saturday in Mahbubnagar, party national vice-president DK Aruna and former MP Jitender Reddy said that the graduates, employees and unemployed youth were fed up with the TRS attitude and were favoring the saffron party and teach a lesson to TRS for taking the unemployed for granted.

"No force can stop the victory of BJP candidate. Before the formation of Telangana, youngsters in large numbers supported separate State cause hoping that they would get jobs. But all their dreams were shattered the TRS.

All these graduates have now realised that they are fooled by the TRS. Except the Chief Minister and his family, no one in this State is benefited. TRS claiming of providing 1.30 lakh jobs is an utter lie," said DK Aruna.

Jitender Reddy slammed the TRS for its deceiving tactics. He reminded that TRS party after coming to power had promised to fill up 50,000 government posts, but till date they have not released any notifications for the same. TRS party was fooling the employees by delaying the PRC scales.

He urged the graduates to give their valuable vote to BJP and teach a lesson to the TRS for ignoring people's issues.