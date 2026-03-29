Mahila Cong leader slams Swamy’s remarks on women ministers

HyderabadL Congress has strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, describing them as deeply offensive and an attack on the dignity of women in public life.

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress vice-president Rekha Boyalapalli criticised Swamy’s comments suggesting that women attained positions through inappropriate personal associations, calling them regressive and disrespectful to the hard-earned achievements of women leaders nationwide.

She stated that if the allegations are false, they constitute serious defamation, and if true, they raise grave concerns about accountability.

Highlighting the need for clarity, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue publicly, emphasising that silence or ambiguity is unacceptable. She asserted that such narratives undermine women’s empowerment and attempt to diminish their credibility and contributions in leadership roles.Boyalapalli demanded an independent and transparent investigation into the matter, calling for strict action if the claims are baseless and accountability at the highest level if wrongdoing is established.