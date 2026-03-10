Maintaining Law & order key to attract investments: CM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has emphasised that maintaining law & order is crucial for attracting investments into the state. “Only in an environment with effective law & order can we expect to avoid riots,” he said, while speaking at the Telangana Police Officers Retreat- 2026 programme conducted at the Raja Bahadur Venkat Rama Reddy Telangana State Police Academy on Monday.

Revanth Reddy said that the state government, as a way to boost investments, is identifying 2,100 km area surrounding the Outer Ring Road as the central urban zone. “Our vision is clear; we aim to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by the year 2047”, he observed.

Revanth Reddy acknowledged that police personnel encounter numerous challenges while maintaining law and order. He appreciated the dedication of the police officers in delivering improved services to the community.

The Chief Minister stated that there are two categories of challenges: one, technical challenge; and the other, adaptive. “With the right allocation of resources and time, we can conquer the technical challenges we face. However, it is crucial to grasp the complexity of the adaptive challenges we encounter.

For any state to progress, maintaining law and order is essential,” he remarked.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that Delhi has become the most polluted city in the country, while Bangalore is struggling with traffic issues, and both Mumbai and Chennai are dealing with flooding. We must take cues from these metropolitan cities.

Once upon a time, terrorism posed a significant threat. To combat this, systems like Octopus and Greyhounds were implemented. Similarly, a framework has been established to combat corruption. Up to this point, we have created systems aimed at preventing physical crimes. However, the nature of crime has changed, he added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that in this era of rising cybercrime, it is essential to enhance systems. “We must recruit officers with the necessary technical expertise. Without upgrading our current staff and officers, we cannot effectively prevent crime”, he reasoned.

The Chief Minister said that the challenges of police officers have been recognised and assessed through the retreat programme. Identifying the problem means that half the solution has been achieved. “You have submitted several proposals aimed at addressing various issues related to cybercrime, narcotics, recruitment, and more. It is crucial to thoroughly analyze the proposals you have put forward to tackle these problems…

To achieve this, we will establish a committee of officers led by the Chief Secretary. The committee will evaluate your proposals within the committee and present them to us as a legislative draft. The government will make a decision after reviewing the feasibility of these proposals,” the Chief Minister said.

Revanth Reddy said: “Plans must be developed to optimise staffing within the Police Department and to implement population-based policing strategies.”

Unlike in other wings, the Police Department cannot afford to have an autopilot mode or automatic promotions. The Police Department requires periodic upgrades. The government is prepared to allocate the needed funds. “Assignments will depend on your performance.

Develop a strategy to arrange a retreat programme every December. If these programmes are scheduled prior to the budget presentation, the required funds can be included in the budget”, he suggested.