Make BJP Rythu Satyagraha on April 5 successful: Kishan

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has urged members of the KishanMorchat to participate in the party's RythuSatyagrah programme on April 5, aiming to protest against the State government's anti-farmer policies.

Addressing the BJP State and district KishanMorcha leaders at a meeting presided over by State KishanMorcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy on Monday, he asked them to work like soldiers for the win of the party in the ensuing parliament elections. As part of the RythuSatyagrah programme, he asked the morcha cadre and leaders to visit villages, create awareness among farmers on the policies of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's government's anti-farmer policies, and take part in the protests at all the district centres on April 5.

He said that farmers were very angry with the Congress government, which had made several promises to them during the Assembly elections. Revanth Reddy had promised a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, among several others. However, none of the promises have been fulfilled so far, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre has not only raised the minimum support price but also extended financial assistance to the farmers under the KisanSamman Yojana. The Union Minister, while enumerating various pro-farmer policies and initiatives of the Centre, urged the morcha leaders to disseminate this information to farmers and raise awareness about these beneficial measures.

BJP State organising general secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari and State secretary GujjulaPremander Reddy, and BJP national executive members Goli Madhusudan Reddy and Papaya Goud participated in the meeting.