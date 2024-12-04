Make constructive criticism, CM Revanth tells BRS, BJP

Hyderabad: In the wake of criticism of the Congress Government’s proposals to develop Hyderabad as a global city by streamlining traffic, curbing air and water pollution, and creating Fourth City, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday threw a challenge to the opposition parties BRS and BJP.

The CM said he was ready to put on hold all the proposals for six months, hold all-party meetings provided the opposition parties come up with a detailed action plan suggesting what should be done and where the Congress had faulted and the costing details. If their proposals were reasonable and cost-effective, the government would have no objection in accepting them.

Revanth Reddy also announced constituting a cabinet sub-committee consisting of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar as members to convene all party meetings.

Speaking in the ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’ at HMDA Grounds at NTR Marg, Revanth Reddy said it was time the BRS and BJP stop making allegations and make positive contributions. He called upon Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also the Secunderabad MP, to convince the Centre and get Rs 1.5 lakh crore funds sanctioned for the development of the city.

If he can do that, Revanth said, he would facilitate both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kishan Reddy at a public meeting consisting of 10 lakh people. He said KCR with his ten years’ experience as CM, and BJP having come to power at the Centre for the third time should guide him and not make baseless allegations.

Revanth Reddy said as Kishan Reddy should help the state by getting Rs 35,000 crore for Metro rail from airport to Fourth City, Rs 7,000 crore for Musi Rejuvenation programme, Rs 35,000 crore for the Regional Ring Road and Rs 50,000 crore for radial roads.

He said it was painful to see that Musi water was highly polluted and illegal encroachments had eaten into the river. Similarly, the Hussain Sagar waters continue to be polluted. KCR promised to convert the Hussain Sagar water into drinking water lake and transform Old City like Istanbul and Karimnagar as London. They did nothing and on the other hand they left behind a traffic mess.

The Chief Minister credited the development in the city to the previous Congress government. Stating that both the opposition parties were making false claims that real estate was going down in the city due to HYDRA, the CM said the real estate sector after Congress came to power had increased by 29 percent. He said HYDRA was against encroachers and not-common people.

He said there was a land bank of 15,000 acres and another 15,000 acres of forest land. The government proposes to acquire another 15,000 acres from farmers so that the Fourth City can become a reality.