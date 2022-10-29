Make KCR's public meeting grand success, Jagadish urges people

Chandur (Munugodu): Minister Jagadish Reddy said that CM KCR's public meeting to be organised in Bangarigadda village of Chandur mandal in support of TRS candidate Kosukuntla Prabakar Reddy on October 30.

He along with other leaders inspected the meeting ground on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the CM KCR is going to tell in detail about the political developments in the State and why Munugodu by-election came.

He urged people of constituency to attend the meeting voluntarily. He said that people have been observing BJP's rule for the past 8 years. He predicted that the people will revolt against the BJP, which is favoring corporates at the cost of the poor.

Reminding Amit Shah's statement of toppling of the Telangana government at the Munugodu meeting, he said BJP leaders failed to buy MLAs in an attempt to topple the Telangana government. The people of the constituency are watching everything, he added.

He said that truth comes to light lately and lies spread quickly.

Minister Jagadish said on whose behalf is Sanjay taking pledge and questioned Sanjay that can he bring Amit Shah and make him take pledge.

Party Munugodu leader Narboina Ravi, Suryapet ZP vice-chairman Venkat Narayana Goud and others accompanied the Minister.