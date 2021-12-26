Make unemployment top agenda, BJP urges opposition

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon all the political parties in the State to make unemployment their top agenda. Interacting with the leaders of 15 unemployed youth organisations at the party office on Friday, he assured that his party would stand solidly behind them. He said BJP would be organising 'Nirudyoga Deeksha' at Dharana Chowk on December 27. But it may not be held due to new Covid curbs. The party would also continue to agitate until the government issues job notifications, he said. He called upon all the political parties to stand united to give confidence to the unemployed in the State, making it the single point agenda to mount pressure on the State government to issue job notifications.



The TS BJP chief also stressed the need for all the parties to unitedly question the State government over the issue of re-allotment of employees and suicides of students of first-year intermediate. Kumar asked students, youth, employees and unemployed associations and unions to extend their support for the Deeksha, rising above political differences.

Sanjay Kumar said that CM KCR was scared of BJP's surge in Telangana and trying to mislead people creating an issue out of paddy procurement, fearing that the issue of unemployed might hit his government hard. He asked the unemployed not to fall into the trap of CM KCR and show their strength to him.

He asked the organisers to draw an action plan to rope in university students, unemployed, employee associations, besides the Vidya volunteers, field assistants, school scavengers, health staff who have lost their jobs under the TRS-run government. Also, the employees affected due to zonal allotments, and the youth who lost their jobs due to Covid pandemic should also be roped in to take part in the Deeksha, he said. Former minister Dr Chandrasekhar, former MLA Babu Mohan, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy, vice president G Manohar Reddy and others leaders were present at the meeting.