Malkajgiri commissionerate recovery of 1039 lost/ stolen mobile phones

Now a days theft/loss of mobile phones are increasing due to increasing use of mobile devices. Later these phones are put to use by various persons acquiring through various means. Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) is a facility to trace such mobiles phones.

As per the directions of Sri Avinash Mohanty, IPS Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri special teams were formed in CCS LB Nagar and Malkajgiri with the help of IT Cell to recovery lost/stolen mobile phones using Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) Portal. Special teams recovered about 1039 mobile phones worth Rs 2 Crore 8 Lakh in a span of Six months.

1 LB Nagar.. 739

2 Malkajgiri.. 300

Total.. 1039

So far, in this year about 4733 mobile phones (including above recovery) have been recovered.

Today ie., 08th January, 2025, Malkajgiri Police handed over mobile phones to rightful owners and interacted with them, taken their feedback on functioning of Malkajgiri Police in this regard. Commissioner of Police also advised public to protect the valuable information stored in mobile phones. Rightful owners felt heartful gratitude to receive their mobile devices from the hands of the Commissioner of Police Malkajgiri and praised the work of Malkajgiri Police in this regard.

Sri K. Guna Sekhar, IPS, DCP Crimes, Sri CH. Rameshwar, Add. DCP Crimes, Sri Karuna Sagar ACP Crimes, special teams CCS and IT Cell officers made efforts in this regard.

Special Teams consisting of Inspector, SI, ASI, HC, PC along with CEIR portal incharges in each CCS with Sri CH. Rameshwar, Add. DCP Crimes, Sri Karuna Sagar ACP Crimes Crimes as Nodal Officers who supervised the work of special teams.

Advisory to Public:-

Buying and selling theft mobile phones is a crime.

Don’t buy mobile phones without authorized bill.

Mobile device contains personal data of the user. Properly safeguard mobile phones while in travel and moving in crowded areas.

Offenders may use theft mobiles for criminal activities and cyber-crimes. Use strong security passwords and activate find my device setting.

Backup devise data from time to time to avoid loss of valuable information.

Promptly report to Police when a mobile is lost or stolen.