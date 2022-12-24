Man attacks wife and two others, 1 killed on spot

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after a man attacked his wife, her sister and her son with a knife and his sister-in-law died on the spot and two were injured severely in the attack. The incident took place in Vani Nagar, Ameenpur police station limits on Saturday.

According to the sources, the accused identified as Srinivas, a resident of Chintal got some disputes with his wife Sunitha. Irked after disputes, the woman moved to her sister Sujatha's home a few months ago. She joined as a packaging worker along with her sister in a private company.

On Saturday, the accused Srinivas came to Vani Nagar and indulged in a serious argument with his wife Sunitha. When Sujatha tried to prevent him, he attacked both his wife and her sister with a knife. He also attacked Sujatha's son with the knife when he tried to stop him. Sujatha died on the spot and two sustained severe injuries. The accused Srinivas escaped from the spot and police are searching for him.