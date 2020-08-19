Man held in Hyderabad for capturing private pictures of step-daughter

A 45-year-old man was arrested by the Nacharam police in Hyderabad for capturing obscene pictures of her step-daughter. The accused, identified as Rajesh Kesari is a resident of Mallapur.

Getting into details, Rajesh who lost his wife had a second marriage with Seema who has a teenage daughter for her first marriage. The accused who used to reside with the mother and daughter shot the private pictures of the girl a few years ago and saved those in his laptop.

Recently, the girl was married and came to her house in Mallapur to visit her mother. While using her step-father's laptop, she noticed her pictures on the laptop when she was a teenage girl.

The victim informed her mother who then approached the police and lodged a complaint against Rajesh Kesari. The Nacharam police registered a case and took Rajesh into custody. On Tuesday, the accused was produced before the court and remanded him in judicial custody.

Nacharam CI Kiran Kumar said that Rajesh was arrested last week and later got released after he tested positive for coronavirus. However, the police arrested again after he recovered from the virus.