Man in Dubai kills self, two days after girlfriend ends life in Jagtial

A man from Telangana committed suicide in Dubai after he learned about his girlfriend's death. The man identified as Rakesh who had gone to Dubai a year ago sent a selfie-video to his family members and friends on Saturday saying that he could not imagine his life without the girl.

In the 37-second video, he asked his mother to take care of herself. After sending the video, he hanged himself in his room. His family is staying at Govindpalli village of Jagtial district.

The police said that Rakesh's girlfriend Manisha ended her life on Thursday by hanging herself from the ceiling at her home.

The two were the residents of neighbouring villages and fell in love. Manisha's family were unaware of her affairs and started looking for marriage alliances for her recently. Afraid of getting married to another person, she resorted to the extreme step.

The police said that they have not received any complaint from Rakesh's family after getting information about the latter's death.