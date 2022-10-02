Man killed in road mishap at Shamshabad

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was killed when an inebriated driver of a car hit the auto at Shamshabad road on Sunday morning.

The victim M Krishna ,37, a resident of Shamshabad was driving the auto rickshaw when the driver of Brezza car who is identified as Praveen Chand hit the auto near One Marble Store at Gagan Pahad Shamshabad.

"Krishna fell down from the auto rickshaw and sustained head injuries. He died on the spot," said RGI Airport police.

The police took into custody the car driver and conducted a breath analyser test on him and found he had consumed liquor and steering the car. A case is booked and vehicle seized.

Earlier, the vice chairman and managing director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) V C Sajjanar reportedly received injuries in a road mishap that took place on Saturday night.

According to the sources, the accident took place when an autorickshaw collided with the car in which Sajjanar was traveling in at Basanthnagar in Peddapalli district, Telangana.

In the accident, four passengers in the autorickshaw also received injuries and were shifted to a hospital in the district.

Sajjanar who received injuries on his hand in the accident resumed his journey after first aid.