Man murdered in Warangal by colleague

A man was murdered in Mulugu of erstwhile Warangal district on Wednesday night.

The police suspected that the victim, identified as Edukondalu might have been murdered by his colleague. The duo are working at the construction of a rice mill in Mallampalli.

Edukondalu is a native of Ravi gudem of Dornakal mandal in Mahabubabad district. The police registered a case and are investigating.

