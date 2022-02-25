Man slits youth throat after clash over Bheemla Nayak movie tickets in Kothagudem

A youngster has been attacked with a knife following a clash over Bheemla Nayak movie tickets here at Palwancha of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The youth, identified as Madhu from Kothagudem had a quarrel with one Sharief of Jayamma colony at Venugopal theatre over the movie tickets during the matinee show. The quarrel took a violent turn after Sharief slit the throat of Madhu in a fit of rage and thrashed another person who tried to stop him.

The injured youth with severe bleeding was shifted to the local government hospital for treatment and his condition was said to be critical. The Palwancha police registered a case and took up an investigation. Efforts were on to nab the accused who has gone absconding.

It is known that Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has hit the screens today. The movie also portrays Nitya Menen, Rana Daggubati and Samyuktha Menon in lead roles.