Mancherial: Bride along with five others test positive for coronavirus after marriage

A bride along with five others has tested positive coronavirus after her marriage in Mancherial. It is learned that a coronavirus positive woman who attended the marriage infected her husband, daughter, sister-in-law, bride and the bride's father.

The incident came to light after the woman succumbed to the virus on Friday while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad.

Getting into details, the woman's health deteriorated a few days after attending a marriage on August 13 and was admitted to a hospital where she tested positive for the virus. The officials conducted the tests on her family members and the primary contacts of the patient out of which six were found to be infected with the virus. All of them were put under home isolation.

Meanwhile, the woman died due to the coronavirus on Friday.

The state on Monday reported 1,842 cases taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,06,091. Six persons succumbed to the virus between Sunday and Monday pushing the death toll to 761. At present, there are 22,919 active cases in the state.