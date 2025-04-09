Manchu Manoj returns to Jalpally residence with family amid heavy police presence

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj returned to his residence in Jalpally on Tuesday, accompanied by his family, following what appears to be a court-approved visit. The actor, who had been staying away from his home for several days, stated that he had obtained permission from the court to re-enter the house.

Upon his arrival, a heavy police presence was noted at the scene, reportedly in anticipation of potential tensions. According to sources, police were deployed to ensure law and order, as Manoj’s return had been flagged in advance.

Manoj has also lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that his car was taken away by his brother, Vishnu Manchu. Furthermore, he accused unknown individuals of removing all his belongings from the house while he was away.

The situation has drawn significant media attention, as the developments unfold within the prominent Manchu family, known for its influence in the Telugu film industry. Further details are awaited as the matter progresses.