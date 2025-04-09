Live
- 1win Brings Colors to India with a Joyful Holi Celebration
- At Navkar Mahamantra event, PM Modi’s special gesture in the spotlight
- ED questioned me only for an hour, claims CPI-M MP Radhakrishnan
- Instagram Promotion: My Personal Take on Building an Engaging IG
- Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
- Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 in Surat chant mantra for world peace
- Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held
- Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last
- Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road
Manchu Manoj returns to Jalpally residence with family amid heavy police presence
Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj returned to his residence in Jalpally on Tuesday, accompanied by his family, following what appears to be a...
Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj returned to his residence in Jalpally on Tuesday, accompanied by his family, following what appears to be a court-approved visit. The actor, who had been staying away from his home for several days, stated that he had obtained permission from the court to re-enter the house.
Upon his arrival, a heavy police presence was noted at the scene, reportedly in anticipation of potential tensions. According to sources, police were deployed to ensure law and order, as Manoj’s return had been flagged in advance.
Manoj has also lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that his car was taken away by his brother, Vishnu Manchu. Furthermore, he accused unknown individuals of removing all his belongings from the house while he was away.
The situation has drawn significant media attention, as the developments unfold within the prominent Manchu family, known for its influence in the Telugu film industry. Further details are awaited as the matter progresses.