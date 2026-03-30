Maneka Gandhi praises Revanth on animal welfare

Hyderabad: Animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday to review state efforts in street dog management and cow protection. Officials briefed Gandhi on initiatives within municipal limits, including street dog sterilisation, through a detailed presentation. The Chief Minister highlighted a comprehensive strategy for cow welfare, noting the foundation stone for a modern goshala at NK Palli has already been laid. He added that plans are finalised to construct additional shelters near temples to ensure cattle wellbeing.

Maneka Gandhi expressed satisfaction with these proactive measures, commending the government for its dedication to animal rights. The meeting was attended by Minister Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, and commissioners of the three municipal corporations, including Karnan, Srijana, and Vinay Krishna Reddy, along with other senior officials. This collaborative review underscores the commitment of the state to humanitarian governance and the effective implementation of animal safety protocols across urban and rural sectors to foster a more compassionate environment for all living creatures.