Many in TRS will jump the ship at right time: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender said that he was prepared to take on TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao if the BJP high command directs him to do so.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Telangana Journalist Union (TJU) on Thursday, Eatala said KCR was a big liar and people do not trust him anymore.

Hitting out Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Eatala said that the Minister had stooped to so low that even a widow woman who got a job on Eatala's recommendation was removed. Claiming that many in TRS are unhappy with KCR and his dictatorial rule, Eatala said that several MLAs and a few Ministers of the ruling party were waiting for the right time to jump the ship. "None is happy in TRS. Sooner or later, it is bound to sink," the BJP MLA said.

He alleged that the TRS chief wanted to kill the spirit of Telangana by banning associations and unions. "However, Telangana will not lose its natural self, and with Huzurabad bypoll, the TRS chief had come down to Dharna Chowk. It shows the change taking place," he said, adding that continuation of KCR rule would further deteriorate Telangana.

"He (KCR) is trying to hit on the financial strength of his opponents. But, everyone is waiting for an opportunity and time to teach a lesson to him," he said. Eatala said that the people of Telangana have been deprived of Ayushman Bharat due to narrow mindedness of CM KCR, and the non-implementation of double bedroom houses reflected his autocratic attitude. He further alleged that settlement of valuable lands was going on with the blessings of KCR.