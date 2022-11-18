Maoist leader P Mallaiah dies of heart stroke in Rajanna-Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: Pothula Mallaiah (80), a veteran Maoist leader allegedly died of a heart stroke in Akkapelli of Yellareddypet mandal on Friday morning.

According to villagers, Mallaiah, who joined the then CPI-ML People's War (PW), worked in the extremist party for about 40 years. Besides different activities, he waged war against landlords. In the year 1970, he surrendered to the police.

Later, he worked as an attender to run the family and retired in 2020. Mallaiah did not respond when his family members tried to wake him up in the morning. Local doctor confirmed the death of Mallaiah. He was survived by two sons Thirupathi Kumar and Bhaskar.