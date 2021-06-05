Mulugu: A member of the CPI-Maoist surrendered before the Mulugu Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil here on Friday. Disclosing the details, the SP said that 20-year-old Madakam Nandal alias Nandu, a native of Kourugutta village under Pameda mandal in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, worked as a guard to the commander of the special guerrilla squad (SGS) Lachanna.

Nandu, who is facing health issues, was left with no choice but to leave the banned outfit so as to get proper treatment in the mainstream of life, the SP said. Nandu joined the Maoists as a member in Arunakka Dalam, Cherla, in 2018 with the help of a Maoist Somudu and worked there for one year.

Nandu, who lost his mother in his childhood, led a tumultuous life taking blows from his drunkard father. He worked with the Balala Sangam, affiliated to CPI-Maoists for about three years. Later, he worked at Gundla vaagu project with the help of his close relative by staying at Budidhagadda Gothikoya gumpu. When he worked as a guard to Lachanna, he participated in Battum firing, Pedda Midisaleru road blasting and also in the exchange of fire at Tekulagudem of Chhattisgarh, where 24 CRPF personnel

were killed.

According to Nandu's disclosure to the police, several Maoist leaders were suffering from coronavirus without proper treatment. A few Maoists also lost their lives due to Covid-19. The SP appealed to Maoists to join the mainstream of life instead of holding up in the forests without safety to their lives. The government will rehabilitate the Maoists who surrender before the police, he added. OSD Sobhan Kumar,

ASP P Sai Chaitanya and ASP Chennuri Rupesh were among others present.