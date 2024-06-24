Maoists printing fake currency Chhattisgarh state Sukma SP Kiran Chauhan reveals

Badradri kothagudem district, Bhadrachalam : Sukma district police said that Maoists are printing fake currency in Bastar Dandakaranyam of Chhattisgarh state. It has been found that training is being given to area committees specifically on fake currency printing. Bejji of Sukma district on Sunday as part of combing operationDRG, Bastar Fighters and CRPF jawans attacked the training camp at Korajguda in the police station area. In the camp, the security forces seized various items related to printing and fake currency worth Rs.43 thousand.

Training for Area Committees Printing equipment, fake notes seized in Coombing

Mass printing of fake currency

Facing financial difficulties Maoist party started printing fake currency. Top Maoist leaders took training in printing. Each area committee is given training for two months. We have broken the team chain link that regularly supplies money and goods to them. With this, it appears that fake currency printing has been undertaken to damage the money or the economy of the country. -Kiran Chauhan, Sukma SP

