Market Yard Chairman Doddappa Inspects Indiramma Houses, Leads Tree Plantation Drive in Uppal Camp

Gadwal: Alampur Market Yard Chairman Bingi Doddi Doddappa visited Uppal Camp village in Ieeja Mandal today to inspect the progress of houses being constructed under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, a flagship initiative by the Telangana State Government aimed at providing housing for the poor.

During the visit, Chairman Doddappa interacted with the beneficiaries and expressed that the Telangana Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is committed to fulfilling the dream of every underprivileged family to own a dignified home. He described the Indiramma housing program as a prestigious mission that reflects the government's vision for social welfare and inclusive development.

Following the inspection, the Chairman participated in a Vanamahotsavam (Tree Plantation) program along with Ieeja Sub-Inspector of Police, Srinivasa Rao. As part of the event, saplings were planted across the village, and Chairman Doddappa emphasized the importance of greenery for ecological balance. He appealed to every household to plant at least six saplings, contributing to a greener and more vibrant Telangana.

The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from local officials and residents, including:

Village Secretary Manjula

Field Assistant Timmappa

Former Sarpanch Lakshmanna

Senior Congress Leaders Karreanna, Minor Babu, Basavaraju, Krishna Reddy, Mahesh, Lal Goud, Rajanandam

Various village leaders, party workers, and beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme

The event not only highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts in rural housing and environmental sustainability, but also served to strengthen community involvement in both social welfare and green initiatives.