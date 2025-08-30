Mass Uproar in Gadwal: Lawyers, Citizens Demand District Court Complex in Town, Reject Anantapuram Hills Site

Gadwal: A massive show of unity was witnessed today at Haritha Hotel in the district headquarters, where lawyers, representatives of all-party committees, civil society groups, workers’ unions, and student organizations gathered for a Citizen’s Response Conference demanding that the proposed District Court Complex be established within Gadwal town itself, and not at the remote Anantapuram hills, 12 kilometers away.

The meeting saw an unprecedented turnout, with lawyers and all-party leaders passing a unanimous resolution to continue their legal and public struggle until the government allots land for the court complex at the existing PJP camp area in Gadwal.

Speakers at the conference expressed anger over the government’s recent decision to shift the court project to Anantapuram hills. They alleged that despite 30 acres already acquired from the Revenue and Irrigation Departments for the judiciary, the remaining 31 acres under the Irrigation Department were deliberately withheld. They accused officials of allocating land to other departments while intentionally denying it to the Judiciary, allegedly out of fear that a strong judicial presence would expose corruption.

Leaders reminded the gathering that during earlier protests and hunger strikes, the government had assured lawyers that the court would be established in Gadwal town itself, which led to the withdrawal of the agitation at that time. However, they condemned the administration’s latest move of sending a letter allotting land at Anantapuram hills, calling it “a betrayal and an attack on the rights of the people.”

“There is no question of accepting Anantapuram hills as the site for the district court,” the leaders declared. They pledged to intensify the struggle until the government allots land at Gadwal town, adding that if necessary, they would launch a “Nyayam Kosam Pallebata” (Walk for Justice to Villages) campaign to mobilize public support.

Speakers further criticized the government, stating that development should not be reduced to a mere business venture to benefit a few real estate interests. They cited the example of the Medical College in Gadwal, which they said had not become accessible to the common people, warning that the court complex too would suffer the same fate if moved to an isolated location.

They also accused the District Collector of misleading the public by repeatedly showing the same land but secretly favoring private individuals and vested interests. “With hundreds of acres available in Gadwal, how can anyone claim there is no land for a court complex?” they asked, adding that every cent of government land must ultimately serve the people, not private profiteers.

The conference concluded with a unanimous resolution demanding immediate allocation of land for the District Court Complex within Gadwal town at the PJP camp area. The leaders vowed to continue the agitation, meet the Chief Minister if necessary, and not withdraw until their demand is fulfilled. They announced that details of the next phase of the struggle would be revealed soon.

Bar Association office bearers, all-party committee leaders, and representatives of civil society praised the unprecedented response and unity shown at the conference, calling it a historic step towards protecting public interest and judicial access for the people of Gadwal district.