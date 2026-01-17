Massive arrangements in place for Asia’s biggest tribal festival at Medaram

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Allarrangements have been completed for the Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jathara, Asia’s largest tribal congregation, to be held from January 28 to 31, 2026, at Medaram in Mulugu district. Often referred to as the “Telangana Maha Kumbh Mela”, the biennial festival is expected to attract between 30 and 60 million devotees from across India and abroad.

The four-day festival will begin on January 28 evening with the arrival of Saralamma, Govindaraju and Pagididda Raju from Kannepalli on palanquins, followed by the arrival of Sammakka Talli from Chilakala Gutta on January 29. Devotees will offer jaggery, known as “bangaram”, turmeric, coconuts, sarees and other traditional offerings, while many will take a holy dip in the Jampanna Vagu stream, seeking blessings for health, prosperity and children. Recognised as the largest tribal religious gathering in the world, the Medaram Jathara honours the mother-daughter duo Sammakka and Saralamma, revered as tribal goddesses who fought against Kakatiya rulers in the 12th century.