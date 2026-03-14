Massive blaze engulfs Anu Furniture showroom in Chandanagar

A massive fire broke out at the Anu Furniture Showroom in Chandanagar on Thursday night, resulting in extensive damage to property. Massive flames engulfed the entire commercial building located near the Chandanagar Police Station in Miyapur. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The blaze erupted at the store housed in a five-storey building, where a large quantity of furniture reportedly caught fire. The incident caused widespread destruction of the furniture and property stored inside the structure.

Thick smoke and flames were seen billowing from the building as the fire spread through the stock. The fire intensified quickly because of the large volume of wooden furniture and other combustible materials stored inside the shop. Following an alert, firefighters rushed to the spot with six fire engines to douse the flames. According to the fire department, they received a distress call at around 11.30 pm, following which six fire tenders and a Bronto Skylift were deployed to contain the blaze.The incident occurred a few metres away from the Chandanagar police station, and officers swiftly alerted emergency teams.

A senior police officer stated that they reached the spot quickly and deployed engines to completely douse the fire. While no loss of life was reported, the value of the lost property is yet to be estimated. The incident occurred along the main road, leading to heavy traffic congestion. Local police initiated traffic regulation measures to ease the situation while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.