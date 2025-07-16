Massive Protest Erupts in Bingidoddi Jogulamba Gadwal: Seed Cotton Farmers Demand Justice Amid Exploitation by Companies and Organizers

Gadwal: In a powerful display of unity and resistance, thousands of seed cotton farmers staged a five-hour-long road blockade (Rasta Roko) in Bingidoddi village of Aiza Mandal today, demanding justice from seed companies and organizers who they allege have subjected them to decades of exploitation. The protest, which began at 7:00 AM and lasted until 12:30 PM, brought all vehicular movement to a standstill, severely affecting students and commuters during peak hours.

Farmers’ Anguish and Outrage:

The protesting farmers, many of whom leased lands and invested heavily in labor, fertilizers, and pesticides, claim they have already spent up to ₹90,000 to 100000 per acre. However, seed companies and their organizers are now allegedly pressuring them to either limit their supply to just 200 packets or uproot the crop entirely, despite the crop nearing harvest.

Speaking in support, former BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy condemned the move by companies, calling it "inhuman and unjust." He asserted, “For over 35 years, these companies and organizers have earned massive profits. Now, when farmers have reached the harvesting stage, forcing them to destroy their crops is nothing short of exploitation. The BJP stands firmly with farmers and will fight until every unit of produce is purchased.”

Cross-party Solidarity:

In a rare show of bipartisan support, TRS (BRS) state leader Nagardoddi Venkat Ramulu also joined the protest, highlighting that organizers are coercing farmers to destroy the (Sterile) cotton variety, even after providing them foundation seed and allowing the crop to mature. He stated, “Farmers have invested over ₹1 lakh per acre, and now companies are refusing to buy beyond 2 quintals per acre. Who will compensate the massive losses?”

Ramulu warned that if the companies don’t agree to purchase the full yield or offer at least ₹1 lakh per acre in compensation, farmers will launch an even stronger agitation.

Kuruva Pallayya of BRSV Demands Justice:

BRSV state leader and district coordinator Kuruva Pallayya joined the protest and fiercely criticized the government and companies. He said, “For 40 years, farmers in the Nadigadda region have been victims of middlemen, who exploit them with no binding agreements. Now, they’re refusing to buy the yield despite an expected output of 6 quintals per acre. This is a cruel betrayal.”

He accused the Congress government of failing the farmers, stating, “Just a month ago, they promised justice at the Rythu Commission, but now they are letting farmers drown in debt.”

NADI GADDA Rights Committee Chairman Lashes Out at Land Grab Scams:

Nadigadda Farmers' Rights Committee Chairman Gangalla Ranjith Kumar made explosive claims, accusing seed organizers of manipulating seed test results by labeling passed seeds as "failed" and thereby forcibly taking over farmers’ lands. “They’ve transferred farmlands into the names of their wives and relatives through fraudulent registrations,” he said.

Organizers Under Fire:

During the protest, farmers attempted to contact local seed organizer Nageshwar Reddy, who claimed to be in Hyderabad negotiating with the company. He referred them to Seedmen committee president Thimmareddy, who allegedly switched off his phone, despite previously assuring in a press release that the company would purchase all farmers’ produce.

Farmers are now demanding criminal charges under the PD Act against organizers and companies that caused such widespread losses and distress.

Administration Steps In:

Following tense discussions, DSP Mogulaiah and MRO Jyothi promised that seed company owners and organizers would attend a crucial meeting at the District Collector’s office tomorrow to find a positive resolution. Based on this assurance, farmers agreed to call off the protest.

Final Warning from Farmers and Leaders:

All leaders—from BJP’s Ramachandra Reddy to BRSV’s Kuruva Pallayya—warned that if the government fails to resolve the issue by compelling companies to purchase the entire yield or provide compensation, they would escalate the agitation to district and state levels.

> "We will stand with farmers to the very end. Either buy the entire crop or prepare for a war of justice," thundered the protestors.

The protest at Bingidoddi marks a turning point in the growing unrest among Telangana’s seed cotton farmers. With heavy political backing and public sympathy, the demands are clear—fair compensation, full procurement, and an end to the exploitation of farmers by powerful seed companies and middlemen.

All eyes are now on tomorrow’s meeting at the District Collector’s office, which could determine whether this movement grows into a full-fledged farmers’ uprising.