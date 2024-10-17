Massive student protest rally held

Mancherial: A massive protest rally was held from IB Chowrasta to Bellampally Chowrasta in Mancherial district centre on Wednesday under the leadership of student associations and private degree PG college owners along with students.

They said that the students are facing severe difficulties due to non-payment of scholarships for three years and requested the government to respond and release the scholarships. Vamsi Krishna, Youth President of BRSV Mancherial Constituency has demanded immediate release of pending fee reimbursement funds across the State.

It is stated that the students are suffering due to the delay in the release of reimbursement. He asked the government to release the outstanding funds of Rs.7500 crore across the state and do justice to the students.