Mata Ramabai Ambedkar: A Life of Sacrifice and Strength Remembered on Her 127th Birth Anniversary

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 127th birth anniversary of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar, public organizations and leaders gathered at the Ambedkar Junction in Aija to pay tribute to her immense sacrifices. The event highlighted her pivotal role in the life of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and her unwavering support for his mission to uplift the downtrodden.

A Mother Who Sacrificed for a Better Future

Mata Ramabai Ambedkar is remembered as a true symbol of motherhood and sacrifice. Had she been selfish, she could have led a life of luxury, but instead, she dedicated her entire life—and even bore the loss of her own children—for the cause of social justice and equality.

Many scholars discuss the lives of foreign figures like Jenny Marx and literary characters like the mother in Maxim Gorky's novel Mother, but often fail to highlight the sacrifices of Indian women such as Savitribai Phule and Ramabai Ambedkar. The gathering at Aija called attention to this selective historical remembrance and emphasized the need to recognize the contributions of these great women from marginalized communities.

Early Life of Mata Ramabai

Born on February 7, 1898, in Vanandi village near Dapoli, Maharashtra, Ramabai faced numerous hardships from an early age. After losing her mother at a young age, her father Bhiku Dhootre struggled to raise his four children by selling fish. Unfortunately, he passed away due to illness, leaving them orphaned. Ramabai and her siblings were then cared for by their uncle, Shankar Dhootre, who worked at a printing press.

Ramabai was later married to Bhimrao Ambedkar in 1908 in Mumbai. The wedding took place in humble conditions in a fish market, surrounded by the scent of seafood and muddy water. At the time of their marriage, Ramabai was just nine years old, while Ambedkar was sixteen. Like many from marginalized communities, they followed the social customs of child marriage, which were prevalent among both upper and lower castes.

The Struggles of a Family in Poverty

By 1924, Dr. Ambedkar and Ramabai had five children: Yashwant Rao, Gangadhar, Ramesh, Indu, and Rajaratna. Unfortunately, except for Yashwant Rao, the others succumbed to malnutrition and disease at a very young age. Ramabai endured the pain of watching her children die one after another due to poverty and lack of medical care.

Dr. Ambedkar himself wrote about their hardships in his book Thoughts on Pakistan, recalling how he once considered taking up a government job to support his family. However, he ultimately decided against it, prioritizing the fight for the rights of millions of oppressed people over his personal struggles.

In one of the most heart-wrenching moments of their lives, when their son Gangadhar passed away at just two-and-a-half years old, they lacked even a piece of cloth to wrap his body. In despair, Ramabai tore a piece from her own saree to cover her child before his burial.





A Life of Unwavering Support

Despite facing extreme poverty, Ramabai never allowed her struggles to hinder Ambedkar’s mission. She single-handedly managed the household, often making ends meet by collecting and selling firewood and dung cakes. Many of Ambedkar’s friends offered financial help, but she refused their assistance, choosing to endure the hardships with dignity.

When Ambedkar's brother Balram gifted the family money to buy new clothes, Ramabai did not use it for herself. Instead, she bought Ambedkar a new pair of dhotis, a mattress, a pillow, and a wooden stool for him to eat on—demonstrating her selflessness and deep commitment to her husband’s well-being.

The couple’s last child, Rajaratna, was especially dear to Ramabai. She took great care of him, but he too fell sick and passed away at just nine months old. The loss of her children, coupled with years of malnutrition and stress, took a severe toll on her health. Ramabai passed away on May 27, 1935, at the age of 38.

Remembering a True Icon of Sacrifice

Mata Ramabai was a simple, uneducated woman, yet her wisdom, patience, and sacrifices played a crucial role in shaping the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Despite enduring immense personal suffering, she remained steadfast in her support for Ambedkar’s educational and social struggles.

On this occasion, leaders and social activists at the Ambedkar Junction in Aija emphasized that her contributions should not be forgotten. They called for greater recognition of women like Ramabai Ambedkar, who made extraordinary sacrifices to shape the future of India’s marginalized communities.

As tributes poured in, the event served as a reminder of her legacy and the values of perseverance, love, and selflessness that she embodied.