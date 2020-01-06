Mayor & municipal chairperson posts : Telangana Government finalises reservations

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday declared the reservations to posts of chairpersons of municipalities and mayors of municipal corporations in the ensuing elections in the state.

Among the corporations, one each is reserved for STs and SCs, four for BCs and four for women in general category. In municipalities, four are reserved for STs, 17 for SCs, 40 for BCs and 31 for women in general category.

Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) TK Sreedevi, who took up the draw of lots, informed the media about the reservations in municipalities and corporations.

While Meerpet corporation is reserved for STs, Ramagundam is for SCs. Four corporations have been reserved for BCs, including two for women (Jawaharnagar and Nizamabad).

Four out of the other seven corporations have been reserved for women, which include GHMC, Khammam, Badangpet and Nizampet.

With regard to the municipalities, four are reserved for STs, including two for women --Wardhannapet and Maripeda. For SCs, 17 municipalities are reserved, which include eight for women.

For BCs, 40 municipalities are reserved, which include 20 for women. Out of the remaining 62 municipalities, 31 are reserved for women candidates as per draw of lots taken up in the presence of all political parties' representatives.

Explaining the process, the CDMA said that in corporations, the population of STs is 1.9 per cent and percentage of reservation was 8 per cent.

For SCs, the population is 3.6 per cent and the reservation was 8 per cent.

The population of BCs is 35 per cent and the percentage of reservation was 31 per cent. In municipalities, the population of STs was 3.3 per cent and they were provided 3.2 per cent reservation, which is equal to 4 municipalities.

The population of SCs in municipalities is 13 per cent and the percentage was 14 per cent which is 17 seats. The population of BCs was 32.51 per cent and reservation percentage was 33 per cent.

According to the CDMA, 128 municipalities and 13 corporations were taken up for reservations. The two ULBs, including Jadcharla and Nakrekal, are yet to be municipalities as the term of Gram Panchayat was yet to complete.

The reservations were not finalised for the three municipalities in scheduled areas, which are Palvancha, Mandamarri and Manuguru. The reservation of wards and divisions was taken up by the District Collectors locally.

The corporation reserved for STs was Meerpet and for SCs was Ramagundam. The BC corporations include Bandlaguda, Jawaharnagar, Nizamabad and Warangal.

The corporations reserved for women include Khammam, Nizampet, Badangpet and GHMC. The municipalities reserved for STs include Maripeda, Wardhannapet, Amangal and Dornakal.

The municipalities reserved for SCs include Kyathanapally, Bellampally, Madhira, Parkal, Ibrahimpatnam, Wyra, Ieeja, Pebbair, Naspur, Alampur, Neredcherla, Thorrur, Waddepalle, Bhoopalapally, Narsingi, Pedda Amberpet and Tirumalagiri.

The municipalities reserved for BCs include Sircilla (Woman), Narayanpet (W), Korutla (W), Sadashivpet (W), Chandur (W), Bheemgal (W), Armur (W), Kosgi (W), Narayankhed, Metpally (W), Andhol-Jogipet, Jagtial (W), Gadwal, Nirmal, Raikal, Yellareddy, Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy (W), Bhainsa (W), Makthal (W), Parigi, Wanaparthy, Amarchinta, Pochampally (W), Sultanabad (W), Dharmapuri (W), Narsampet (W), Ramayampet, Choutuppal, Kodangal, Khanapur, Kollapur (W), Yadagirigutta (W), Tupran, Mancherial, Bhanswada, Alair, Bhongir, Narsapur and Bodhan (W).

In general category, the municipalities reserved for women include Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Kothakota, Cherial, Dubbaka, Mothkur, Atmakur, Kamareddy, Tandur, Chennur, Dundigal, Jangaon, Nagarkurnool, Shamshabad, Husnabad, Manthani, Huzurnagar, Huzurabad, Shankarpally, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Suryapet, Kothagudem, Ghatkesar, Medchal, Nandikonda, Tellapur, Kodada, Turkayamjal and Gundlapochampally.