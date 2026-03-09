  1. Home
News

MBNR Mayor felicitated

  • Created On:  9 March 2026 9:19 AM IST
MBNR Mayor felicitated
Mahabubnagar: MunicipalMayor Gummam Mamatha was felicitated by the Mudiraj Retired Employees Union here on Sunday.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Mettukadi Prabhakar Mudiraj said that the Congress Party has given due representation to the Mudiraj community, which constitutes nearly half of the population in Telangana. He congratulated the Mayor for getting an opportunity to demonstrate the strength and capability of the Mudiraj community in politics.

Mudiraj Retired Employees Union leaders including Union President Sira Narayana, retired AO from Government Hospital Ganji Lakshmidevi, and others participated in the programme.

MahabubnagarGummam MamathaMudiraj CommunityMunicipal Mayor FelicitationTelangana Politics
