Meaningful Service Earns True Recognition: Former Lions Governor Radhakrishna

Nagar kurnool: Former Lions Club Governor Radhakrishna emphasized that true recognition comes only through meaningful service that addresses real needs in society. He urged voluntary organizations to identify the essential needs of the people and work with commitment to fulfill them.

He inaugurated a water purifier plant set up at the Sri Jnana Saraswathi Temple in Nagarkurnool, established under the auspices of the Lions Club at a cost of ₹1 lakh. The temple is located along the main road to Srisailam and is associated with a child welfare home that shelters orphans, in addition to hosting a daily free meal program. Recognizing the need for clean water for these activities, the club, under the leadership of President Dodla Radha Reddy and with support from former presidents, raised funds from members to install the purification plant.

Radhakrishna appreciated the initiative, noting that June 30 marked the end of President Radha Reddy’s term and that completing his tenure with a permanent service project made it even more commendable. The temple authorities honored Radha Reddy for his leadership and dedication in mobilizing support for a project that benefits many.

The club also honored the donors who contributed financially to the project.

The event was attended by Club President Radha Reddy, Secretary Vas Lakshmi, former Governor Radhakrishna, Region Chairman Tepp Srinu, Cabinet Members Hakeem Vishwaprasad, Dodla Rajavardhan Reddy, Chandra Shekhar Reddy, former presidents Darshi Rajayya, Rachuri Venkata Raj, Dodla Eshwar Reddy, Dodla Indumathi, Vas Raghavender, Ram Chandra Reddy, Prem Kumar Reddy, and members Narender Reddy, Amarender Reddy, Shailaja, Lakshmi, Rajani, Swaroopa, Bhagyalakshmi, along with temple committee members Akarapu Vishwanatham and Dodla Narayana Reddy.