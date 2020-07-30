Medak town to shut down after a single day spike of 23 cases

Ramayampet town in Medak district has decided to go for self-imposed lockdown after it reported 23 coronavirus positive cases on a single day i.e, on July 28. All the shops, business establishments will be shut down from tomorrow for two weeks.

On Tuesday, traders held a meeting and decided to go for a complete shutdown. However, petrol bunks, medical shops and other essential services are exempted. Meanwhile, the vegetable shops will be open till 10 am and all the shops will remain shut till August 13.

Medak district has reported 147 cases since July 22. To prevent the spread of the virus, the traders voluntarily imposed lockdown and the matter was brought to notice of the municipal authorities. Municipal chairman Jitender Goud appealed to the people to observe the lockdown and not to venture out until in case of emergency. He further mandated wearing mask before going out, failing which Rs 1000 will be imposed.

Medak on Wednesday reported 22 new cases as against the total 1,764 coronavirus positive cases in the state.