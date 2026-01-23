Medaram Jatara: Helicopter services for quick darshan of Sammakka-Saralamma

Hanumakonda: To enable devotees to have a quick darshan of Sammakka-Saralamma, helicopter services have been introduced. Earlier, devotees used to come on foot and by bullock-carts to visit the goddesses. With changing times, they are now travelling by cars. Since the last jatara, helicopter services have also been introduced, allowing devotees to have a quick darshan. As a result, they are showing interest in travelling by helicopter.

On Thursday, Minister Seethakka participated in and inaugurated the programme organised by Thambi Aviation at the degree college near the Mulugu district headquarters, aimed at promoting the use of helicopter services.

She advised devotees to make use of the helicopter services.

She explained that the Tourism department introduced these services so that devotees can have quick darshan without wasting time. The ticket price has been fixed at Rs 31,000 per person for a round trip from Hanumakonda district headquarters to Medaram and back. Additionally, the ticket price for helicopter sightseeing around the Medaram region has been fixed at Rs 4,800. The services will be available until January 31.

Thambi Aviation Pvt Ltd is operating the services. Booking details: Phone: 9676320139, 8530004309, 7660939509 Website: www.helitaxii.com