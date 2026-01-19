Medaram Jatara to be organised on Kumbh Mela lines: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that Bhadrachalam would be developed on par with the Ayodhya temple town and that the prestigious Medaram Jatara would be organised on the lines of the Kumbh Mela. He was addressing a public meeting held near the Medaram entry gate.

Participating in a cultural programme at Medaram, the Chief Minister said the development works at the Medaram Gaddelu and the tribal shrine, along with essential facilities for devotees, had been completed and dedicated to the public.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the state government convened a Cabinet meeting at Medaram, outside Hyderabad. The Chief Minister described Medaram Jatara as a historic festival that symbolises courage transformed into divinity. He noted that it is Telangana’s largest tribal festival, where devotees worship deities without temples.

Recalling the bravery of Sammakka and Saralamma, who led a revolt against the Kakatiya dynasty, Revanth Reddy said their sacrifice continues to inspire generations. He also recalled launching his padayatra from Medaram on February 6, 2023, with a resolve to unseat the BRS government, adding that with the blessings of the goddesses, the People’s Government came to power.

“I consider it my good fortune to contribute to the development of Medaram,” the Chief Minister said, adding that stone structures and development works were completed within 100 days ahead of the tribal festival. The CM further announced that arrangements are underway to ensure a continuous flow of water in the sacred Jampanna Vagu by diverting water from the Ramappa and Laknavaram reservoirs.