Medaram Sees Early Rush Ahead of Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara

With only five days remaining for the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara, Medaram witnessed an unprecedented influx of devotees on Friday as thousands arrived to fulfil their vows in advance of the main festival.

Key locations, including major junctions, goddess altars, Jampanna Vagu bathing ghats, the Kalyana Katta tonsuring centre, the RTC bus stand, parking areas and nearby forest camping sites, were abuzz with activity, mirroring the atmosphere of the peak festival days. Officials estimated that more than three lakh devotees reached Medaram and surrounding areas in private and RTC buses, leading to long queues of vehicles on approach roads.

Devotees began their rituals with a holy dip in the Jampanna Vagu, followed by offering their hair at the Kalyana Katta. Carrying jaggery—regarded as equivalent to gold in the tribal tradition—on their heads, they proceeded through organised queue lines to the altars of Sammakka and Saralamma within the temple complex.

In keeping with tribal customs, offerings included sarees, turmeric, vermilion, flowers, fruits, coconuts, jaggery and rice, along with animal sacrifices. Many devotees prayed for blessings and pledged to return for the main festival, as Medaram and its surroundings turned into a vast sea of humanity.