Medical Staff Unfazed by Rains, Conduct Fever Survey in Wards and Villages

Gadwal: Despite the rains on Sunday morning, medical and health department staff, under the orders of District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Siddappa, conducted fever surveys in various wards, villages, and towns across the district. The dedicated team, including supervisors, ANMs, and ASHA workers, visited the areas to carry out fever surveys.



In addition to checking for fevers, they advised the residents on maintaining personal and environmental hygiene, emphasizing the importance of boiling water before consumption and eating food while it's still warm. They also instructed residents to report any cases of fever to health staff immediately.

The health staff assured the public that they are always available to provide support. Medical officers, health supervisors, and ASHA workers from various villages participated in this ongoing daily monitoring program.