Medicos lead TB awareness drive in Nagarkurnool

Nagar Kurnool: Students of Nagarkurnool Medical College conducted a tuberculosis (TB) awareness rally from the Primary Health Centre in Bijinapally to Ambedkar Chowrasta to educate the public on prevention and treatment of the disease. The rally was flagged off by Medical Officer Dr. P. Srujana.

Speaking on the occasion, she stated that tuberculosis could be completely cured if detected at an early stage and stressed that timely treatment played a crucial role in eliminating the disease from society.

She emphasised the importance of creating awareness and removing misconceptions about TB so that people come forward for testing and treatment.

The rally proceeded along the main road, with students and health staff raising slogans to spread awareness about TB prevention and care. The initiative witnessed active participation from medical students and frontline health workers. Later, under the TB Mukt Bharat programme, nutritional kits were distributed to tuberculosis patients to support their recovery.

Medical Officer Dr. Naresh, Medico-Social Worker D. Balamma, Health Supervisors Ashok Kumar and Chandrasekhar, TB Supervisor Srinivasulu, staff members Arif and Shravan, women health workers K. Manga and Shwetha, along with ASHA workers and students, participated in the programme.