Meenakshi Natarajan to lead MGNREGA Bachao meets in Telangana

Hyderabad: AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, along with TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, will tour several districts from January 28 to 31 to hold gram sabha meetings with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) job card holders as part of the nationwide MGNREGA Bachao Sangram.

As per the AICC’s call, the Congress party is protesting against the alleged move to weaken MGNREGA and remove Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme. Congress leaders will conduct village-level meetings, interact directly with NREGA workers, and participate in one meeting per constituency. Leaders will attend two village meetings a day—one in the morning and another in the evening—and share community meals with job card holders.

The schedule includes meetings on January 28 in Medak and Manakondur, January 29 in Vemulawada and Yellareddy, January 30 in Alair after visiting Medaram Sammakka Saralamma, and January 31 in Nakrekal and Ibrahimpatnam.