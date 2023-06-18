Meet Bhavya, the female topper of JEE Advanced 2023 female topper

Hyderabad: You can only achieve your aim or goal in life if you face fear stated Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree who secured all India Rank -1 in the female category and 298 out of 360 marks in JEE Advance.

Following the footstep of her parents who both are math and physics teacher, when she was in class 8 she decided to prepare for IIT , She said my father took a correct decision. For the past five years, she has been studying at Narayana Junior College in HITEC City, Hyderabad and dedicated approximately 12 to 13 hours per day for studying, this has helped me to achieve good rank in JEE rank. I strongly believe that we can achieve success by 70% preparation and 30% temperament during the exam. I worked diligently on both aspects. I aimed to eliminate careless errors and thoroughly prepared myself. Math is my strongest subject. I have always learned from my failure.

Stretching about her inspiration, she said Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s speeches always inspired me and gave me strength and helped me to never look back. My goal is to pursue higher studies abroad and envision myself as a mathematician researcher or entrepreneur within the next ten years, she added.