Mega job mela tomorrow: MLA Rajesh Reddy releases job fair brochure

Nagarkurnool: A Mega Job Mela will be organised on Friday(March 13) in the city to provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth in the district. The brochure for the Job Mela was released by local MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy.

The Job Mela will be conducted from 10 am under the auspices of the Government Degree and PG Arts & Commerce College with the support of the Reliance Foundation. Companies such as Digitide, Gebbs, Writers and others will participate in the event and offer job opportunities to eligible candidates. MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy urged unemployed youth who have completed their degree or higher education to participate in the Job Mela and make use of the opportunity.

On this occasion, College Principal Dr. K. Geethanjali said that efforts are being made to ensure the success of the program by coordinating between companies, officials, leaders and unemployed youth. College faculty members also participated in the event.