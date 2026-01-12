Mega medical camp brings free healthcare to over 2,500 patients

Khanapur: Nirmal District Congress Committee President and MLA Khanapur Vedma Bojju Patel on Sunday said that free medical camps play a crucial role in improving the lives of the poor, especially in rural areas where access to healthcare facilities remains limited. Addressing a gathering at a mega medical camp organised in Paat Ellapur village of Khanapur Mandal, Nirmal district, the MLA said that such initiatives are a major relief for patients who cannot afford or travel to towns and cities for treatment. The camp was organised by newly elected village sarpanch Eleti Prashanth Reddy under the auspices of Hyderabad-based Puravastu Creative Foundation, with Bojju Patel inaugurating the programme as chief guest.

Commending the sarpanch, the MLA said it was appreciable that within days of being elected, he had prioritised public health by arranging the camp. He added that true village development is possible only when the people are healthy and such proactive steps reflect genuine commitment to public welfare.

Specialist doctors for 13 different diseases were brought to the village to examine patients and provide free medicines. The Puravastu Creative Foundation also assured that patients requiring advanced treatment would be supported with necessary medical services. More than 2,500 people from Paat Ellapur and neighbouring villages underwent various medical tests during the camp. The programme was attended by ATMA Committee Chairman Thota Satyam, former Municipal Chairman Ankam Rajender, former PACS Chairman Ammand Srinivas, Congress Mandal President Tonikani Dayanand, Town President Nimmala Ramesh, local leader Veeresh, newly elected Gram Panchayat members and others.