Megastar Chiranjeevi to Visit Allu Arjun’s Residence at 12 PM Today

Hyderabad : In a gesture of solidarity, Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to visit Allu Arjun’s residence today at 12 PM. The actor’s visit comes in the wake of the ongoing legal issues surrounding Allu Arjun, who is currently embroiled in a case related to the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre.

Chiranjeevi, known for his strong family ties and unwavering support for his loved ones, is expected to meet Allu Arjun and his family to extend his encouragement and support during this challenging time.

Allu Arjun, who was recently granted interim bail, is awaiting formalities for his release as Chanchalguda Jail officials have yet to receive the necessary bail documents. The legal proceedings, including the adjournment of his quash petition hearing to December 21, have added to the turmoil.

Chiranjeevi’s visit signifies the unity and support within the Konidela family as they navigate this turbulent period. Fans of both actors are closely following the developments and are hopeful for a resolution soon.