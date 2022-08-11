Megha Krishna Reddy is partner of KCR, alleges YS Sharmila

Vikarabad: Training guns against the State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Megha Krishna Reddy, YSRTP founder YS Sharmila made severe allegations. YS Sharmila made these comments during Mata Muchata event held at Dudyala village, Vikarabad. Addressing the gathering, YS Sharmila alleged that CM KCR handed over all the projects in the state to Megha Krishna Reddy.

She said that CM KCR allotted Kaleshwaram Project, Mission Bhagiratha, Palamauru-Rangareddy and other major to minor projects to Megha Krishna Reddy. She said that Krishna Reddy is the partner of KCR and KCR family will get commissions from Krishna Reddy. She further slammed the TRS government for providing low-quality food in Basara IIIT.