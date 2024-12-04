Mid-day meal in government schools should be served to students only after the supervisors have eaten first: District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi

Wanaparthy District: On Wednesday, the Collector made a surprise visit to the KGBV School in Revalli Mandal Center, the Zilla Parishad High School in Talpunur village, and the rice purchasing center set up under the auspices of IKP.

The Collector inspected the room where cooking utensils were stored in the KGBV and examined the registers. He said that an entry should be made in the register when the stock arrives. He suggested that the stock should be unloaded in the presence of the students. He said that the expiry date of items related to cooking utensils should be checked. On this occasion, the Collector had a joint meal with the students.

Speaking, the Collector suggested that mid-day meal should be served to students only after the supervisors have eaten first. If the food is not tasty, he said that it should be cooked again and served to the students. He suggested that quality food should be provided to the students.

The MPDO was instructed to take steps to install doors, windows and gates in the Talpunur ZP school so that students do not feel inconvenienced. He suggested that appropriate steps be taken to construct toilets in the school.

The Collector suggested that the paddy brought by the farmers should be weighed and loaded as soon as the moisture content specified in the purchase centers is reached. He wanted to take steps so that the farmers do not face any problems. He suggested that the farmers should make an entry in the registers after bringing the paddy to the PPC and make a tab entry after weighing. He suggested that the APM should maintain all the registers in the same way in every center in the mandal and also make fans available to prevent congestion.

ZP CEO Yadayya, DPRO Sitaram, Revalli Tahsildar Lakshmi Devi, MPDO Narasimha Reddy, teachers, staff, and others were with the Collector.