Miffed Telangana keeps away from Republic Day tableaux

Hyderabad: Telangana has once again lost a chance to showcase its culture on the Republic Day in New Delhi.

Though an insider attributed the non-participation in the Republic Day tableaux parade due to the corona pandemic, the reality is that the TS government is miffed with the Centre for not accepting the themes it is proposing.

Telangana has rich and unique cultural heritage but the Centre was not providing an opportunity to display the richness of Telangana and has been raising a number of queries and finally declining to accept the proposals.

Hence, the Government this year did not send any proposal to the Centre.



So far, the Centre has accepted the themes sent by the State Government in 2015 and 2020. Last year, the theme was Bathukamma and Sammakka-Sarakka festivals with Warangal Thousand Pillar temple in the backdrop.

Hence, the Government did not show interest in displaying its tableaux on January 26.