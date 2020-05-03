Migrant labourers in Mahabubnagar urges authorities to provide transportation to reach their native places

Mahabubnagar: Migrant labourers from different states working at various factories, brick links, crushers and construction sites have been urging the Mahabubnagar district authorities to arrange transportation and help them get their pending dues. Majority labourers who are from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, UP and Odisha had recently also staged protest at suryalatha spinning mill in Uravakonda mandal of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district against their management for forcing them to either work or go away.

In view of this more than 400 workers staged protest against management for forcing them to work without payment. They have urged the government to provide transportation so that they can leave to their native place and spend the corona lockdown period with their loved ones in the villages. "Lockdown has had adverse affect on our livelihood. There is no work and no money. Govt gave us 500 Rs and supplied rice, but that is not sufficient. We need money so that we can return to our native place. If govt can provide us transport than it would be of great help," said labour from Bihar working at Suryalatha spinning mill in Uravakonda.

"In Mahabubnagar there are more than 30000 migrants stranded at various shelter homes and looking eagerly for the lockdown to end," said a labourer. However the Mahabubnagar district administration has already identified 30,000 migrants from various states working in Mahabubnagar. Food, shelter and healthcare facilities are being provided to the as per the govt directions and the authorities are ensuring that they are all safe.