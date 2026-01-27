Military Band whips up patriotic fervour in city

Hyderabad: As part of the Republic Day Celebrations 2026 and to mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, the Artillery Centre Hyderabad organised a grand Military Band performance at Lumbini Park on 25 January 2026. Under the aegis of HQ Southern Command, the initiative was part of the Indian Army’s nationwide effort to bring ceremonial displays to public spaces, echoing similar performances held at iconic locations such as India Gate.

The evening at Lumbini Park drew a large and diverse audience, including students, families, veterans, and senior citizens, all eager to participate in the patriotic festivities. The hour-long programme featured stirring renditions of martial and patriotic compositions, culminating in a full performance of Vande Mataram. The finale evoked deep emotions of pride and unity, leaving the crowd visibly moved.

The band showcased impeccable discipline and decorum throughout the performance. Their synchronised movements and musical precision earned repeated rounds of applause from the gathering. The event not only celebrated the spirit of Republic Day but also highlighted the Army’s commitment to fostering a strong bond with citizens beyond its core duty of safeguarding national sovereignty. The overwhelming public response underscored the enduring connection between the armed forces and the people, reinforcing values of unity and national pride. This performance at Lumbini Park serves as a vibrant tribute to India’s cultural and patriotic heritage.