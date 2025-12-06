Minhaj-ul-Quran President Condemns Recent Radicalised Suicide Attacks; Says Violence Has No Place in Islam

Mahbubnagar: In the wake of the recent suicide attacks carried out by radicalised youth in the country, Minhaj-ul-Quran Mahbubnagar president Mir Shoaib Ali has strongly condemned the violence and urged the public to reject misconceptions linking Islam with extremism. In a press statement on Friday, he said that associating Islam with terrorism is a long-standing misunderstanding that must be corrected through awareness and authentic understanding of the faith.

Shoaib Ali noted that media narratives and political rhetoric often portray Islam as inherently aggressive, despite it being a religion followed by nearly two billion peaceful practitioners across the globe. “Islam’s true essence is compassion, justice, and peace,” he said, adding that isolated violent acts by misguided individuals should not be used to malign an entire community or its belief system.

He stressed that the very word Islam signifies peace and submission to the will of God, while a Muslim is one who seeks peace with oneself, society, and the Creator. Citing verses from the Qur’an, he reminded that Islam strictly prohibits the killing of innocents. “‘Do not kill the soul which Allah has forbidden, except by right’ (Qur’an 17:33) and ‘If they incline to peace, then incline to it also’ (Qur’an 8:61) are clear instructions for Muslims,” he said.

“Justice without cruelty, defence without aggression, and strength without tyranny form the core of Islamic ethics. Diplomacy, forgiveness, and restraint are central to the faith — not optional,” he added.

Referring to extremist groups that distort Islamic teachings to justify their acts, Shoaib Ali stated that such violence is fueled by political motives rather than spiritual guidance. “These groups exploit religious symbols to attract followers, but their actions are in direct contradiction to Islamic principles,” he said. He pointed out that leading Islamic institutions — including Al-Azhar University (Egypt), Darul Uloom Deoband (India), and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) — have repeatedly declared terrorism as haram (forbidden).

Quoting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he highlighted the warning against extremism: “Beware of extremism in religion, for it destroyed those before you.” He added that the Prophet’s life emphasises moderation, mercy, and balance — virtues that extremists ignore.

Shoaib Ali urged citizens to look beyond sensational headlines and understand Islam through its scriptures and authentic teachings. “Violence in the name of religion is a distortion of Islam, not a reflection of it. The misuse of Islam for political gain or personal revenge is a betrayal of faith,” he said.