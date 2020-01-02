Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao launches Palle Pragathi-2 in Warangal

Warangal: Nothing can stop the development of the villages if the people and the people's representatives gel together and implement Palle Pragathi in right spirit, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Launching the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme at Dammannapet village under Wardhannapet mandal in Warangal Rural district on Thursday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had given him the opportunity to develop the 12,751 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the State. The Minister, who took part in the Gram Sabha, urged the people to play proactive role in the implementation of Palle Pragathi so that their villages witness all round development.

Referring to the need for amassing funds other than from government, he told the local bodies to approach those persons, who left their native places and settled well in life and tell them the importance of giving something back to their villages.

The onus is on everyone to make the second phase of Palle Pragathi a grand success, he said, asking the locals to participate in the Grama Sabhas and come up with their ideas for the all-round development of their villages. He thanked SR Educational Institutions Chairman A Varada Reddy and KNR Constructions Executive Director K Jalandhar Reddy for contributing to the development of their native villages.

Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Rural District Chairperson G Jyothi, MPP Annamaneni Appa Rao and ZPTC Margam Bikshapathi were among others present.